Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.17

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and traded as high as $4.43. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 23,555 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Henderson Land Development alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.