Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.46

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.46 and last traded at $32.44, with a volume of 3443708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

HP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

In related news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 16.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.