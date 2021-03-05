HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €99.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €99.00 ($116.47) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.91 ($92.84).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €60.95 ($71.71) on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a 52-week high of €77.90 ($91.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €69.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.33.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

