HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HelloFresh presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €78.91 ($92.84).

Shares of HFG opened at €60.95 ($71.71) on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a 52-week high of €77.90 ($91.65). The business’s fifty day moving average is €69.35 and its 200-day moving average is €54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

