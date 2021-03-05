Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of Helios Technologies worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $224,000 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $68.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.29. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $70.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

