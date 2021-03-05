HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will End on March 8th (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:HCAQ) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 8th. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition had issued 18,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

HCAQ stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

