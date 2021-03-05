Head to Head Review: Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) & Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pampa Energía and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pampa Energía 4.47% 4.40% 1.88% Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A

15.6% of Pampa Energía shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Pampa Energía and Brookfield Renewable, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pampa Energía 2 0 1 0 1.67 Brookfield Renewable 0 1 0 0 2.00

Pampa Energía presently has a consensus price target of $11.40, indicating a potential downside of 15.62%. Brookfield Renewable has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.62%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than Pampa Energía.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pampa Energía and Brookfield Renewable’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pampa Energía $2.84 billion 0.28 $692.00 million $9.50 1.42 Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pampa Energía has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Summary

Pampa Energía beats Brookfield Renewable on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed electricity generation capacity of approximately 4,751 megawatts; 3.1 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and Northwestern Greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,981 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production of oil and gas. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; monomer styrene; and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2019, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 135.4 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 25.8 thousand barrels per day; and operated a network of 90 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. in September 2008. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. was founded in 1945 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

