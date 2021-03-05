Head-To-Head Review: Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) & Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) and Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chemung Financial and Bank of South Carolina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemung Financial $87.00 million 2.10 $15.61 million $3.20 12.23 Bank of South Carolina $21.11 million 4.88 $6.46 million N/A N/A

Chemung Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.6% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Bank of South Carolina shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Bank of South Carolina shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chemung Financial and Bank of South Carolina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemung Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bank of South Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chemung Financial currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.47%. Given Chemung Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chemung Financial is more favorable than Bank of South Carolina.

Dividends

Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Bank of South Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Chemung Financial pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chemung Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank of South Carolina has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Chemung Financial and Bank of South Carolina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemung Financial 21.06% 9.54% 0.93% Bank of South Carolina 31.25% 11.75% 1.20%

Risk and Volatility

Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of South Carolina has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of South Carolina beats Chemung Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. It also offers commercial and agricultural loans comprising loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans; and letters of credit, wealth management, employee benefit plans, and mutual fund services. In addition, the company provides guardian, custodian, and trustee services, as well as acts as an agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts; and various investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services. Further, it provides securities and insurance brokerage, tax preparation, and interest rate swap services. As of March 23, 2020, the company operated through 33 branch offices located in 12 counties in New York and Bradford County in Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides secured and unsecured commercial loans; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans, including construction, real estate, HELOCs, and mortgage; and home equity loans and lines of credit. It operates through Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, and West Ashley banking offices in South Carolina. Bank of South Carolina Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

