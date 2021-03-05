Head to Head Review: AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) versus The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

AB Volvo (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. The Shyft Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. AB Volvo (publ) pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Shyft Group pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Shyft Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AB Volvo (publ) and The Shyft Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AB Volvo (publ) 1 3 2 0 2.17 The Shyft Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Shyft Group has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.84%. Given The Shyft Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Shyft Group is more favorable than AB Volvo (publ).

Profitability

This table compares AB Volvo (publ) and The Shyft Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AB Volvo (publ) 4.89% 11.66% 3.18% The Shyft Group -0.39% 28.06% 12.97%

Risk and Volatility

AB Volvo (publ) has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AB Volvo (publ) and The Shyft Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AB Volvo (publ) $45.71 billion 1.17 $3.79 billion $1.87 14.06 The Shyft Group $756.54 million 1.52 -$12.57 million $1.24 26.04

AB Volvo (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than The Shyft Group. AB Volvo (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Shyft Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of AB Volvo (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of The Shyft Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of The Shyft Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats AB Volvo (publ) on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands. It also provides construction equipment, including excavators, articulated haulers, wheel loaders, road construction machines, and compact equipment under the brand names of Volvo, SDLG, and Terex Trucks. In addition, the company offers engines and power solutions for leisure and commercial boats, as well as for power generation, industrial, and off-road applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financing, insurance, rental, spare parts, repair, preventive maintenance, service agreement, and assistance services. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. It has a strategic alliance with Samsung SDI Co to develop battery packs for its electric trucks; and partnership with Nanyang Technological University to launch autonomous electric bus. AB Volvo (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc., manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV). The FVS segment manufactures and sells various commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Ultimate, Trademaster, Metromaster, Utilivan, Utilimaster Upfit Services, and Reach brand names. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under Specialty Up-fit name; and provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services. The SCV engages in the engineering and manufacture of luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; manufacture and assemble of truck body options for various trades, service truck bodies, stake body trucks, contractor trucks, and dump bed trucks; and provision of chassis and complete vehicle assembly services for military vehicles, drill rigs, shuttle bus chassis, and other specialty chassis and vehicles. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis; and parts and accessories for its motor home, defense, and specialty chassis, as well as maintenance and repair services for its motor home and specialty chassis. The company sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individual end users, and municipalities and other governmental entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

