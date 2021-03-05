Head-To-Head Contrast: Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) vs. Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cutera and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cutera -18.83% -61.21% -25.31% Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A

87.8% of Cutera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Outset Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cutera shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cutera and Outset Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cutera $181.71 million 2.52 -$12.35 million ($0.88) -29.57 Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Outset Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cutera.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cutera and Outset Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cutera 0 1 3 0 2.75 Outset Medical 0 3 4 0 2.57

Cutera presently has a consensus target price of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.73%. Outset Medical has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.86%. Given Cutera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cutera is more favorable than Outset Medical.

Summary

Cutera beats Outset Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars. It also provides excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin revitalization by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus, CoolGlide, and myQ products. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills, cycle refills, consumable tips, and marketing brochures through the company's website cutera.com. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

