HC Wainwright Raises Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Price Target to $1.40

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $1.30 to $1.40 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ur-Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of URG stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a market cap of $193.96 million, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.75.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Ur-Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Ur-Energy news, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 441,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 190,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $191,940.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 372,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,192.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URG. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 210,202 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 648,169 shares during the period. 14.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

