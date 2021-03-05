HC Wainwright Increases Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target to $19.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its price target increased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Alphatec stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 627,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 3,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $64,174.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,981.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 316.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

