HC Wainwright Boosts Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Price Target to $12.00

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chiasma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

CHMA stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $198.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.59. Chiasma has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Chiasma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $139,905.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at $139,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMA. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 264.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 692.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

