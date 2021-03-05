Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $131.08

Hays plc (LON:HAS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.08 ($1.71) and traded as high as GBX 160.40 ($2.10). Hays shares last traded at GBX 158.30 ($2.07), with a volume of 1,543,177 shares.

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Hays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Hays in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 129 ($1.69).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 148.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 131.08. The company has a market cap of £2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

