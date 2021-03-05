Harold R. Carpenter Sells 3,356 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $277,239.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,112.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Harold R. Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $265,943.94.

NASDAQ PNFP traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.01. 3,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.59. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 13.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,932,000 after buying an additional 284,061 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,537,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,610,000 after purchasing an additional 315,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,682,000 after acquiring an additional 93,495 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 32.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,270,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,205,000 after purchasing an additional 311,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after buying an additional 986,550 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

