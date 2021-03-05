Harmony (ONE) Price Reaches $0.0312

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Harmony has a market cap of $289.31 million and $40.00 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Harmony has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00056351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $352.92 or 0.00747014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00026505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00031907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00060527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00043808 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

ONE is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,947,000,175 coins and its circulating supply is 9,269,985,175 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

