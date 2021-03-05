Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.54. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

In related news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,328,239.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,356,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,180,000 after acquiring an additional 272,585 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,499,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,965,000 after acquiring an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,900,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,527,000 after acquiring an additional 711,929 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,003,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,681,000 after acquiring an additional 158,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $51,822,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.