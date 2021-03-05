Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,878 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $25,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $68,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HBI opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on HBI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.05.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $646,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,608.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,872 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

