Hancock Whitney Corp Takes Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,855,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,587,000 after purchasing an additional 254,731 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,336,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,495,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 996.1% during the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 180,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after buying an additional 163,763 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.