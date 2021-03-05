Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 4,093 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,929 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 144,778 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 74,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 52,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.24.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

