Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 209 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 139.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ArcBest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

ArcBest stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average is $40.86.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.