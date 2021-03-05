Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK opened at $265.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.76 and its 200-day moving average is $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 138.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.