Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 640 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after buying an additional 1,821,796 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 186,386 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 38,547 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 131,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 174.36%.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.