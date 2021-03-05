Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) (LON:GKP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $105.67

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) (LON:GKP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 105.67 ($1.38) and traded as high as GBX 173.40 ($2.27). Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) shares last traded at GBX 171.80 ($2.24), with a volume of 540,563 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of £401.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 154.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 106.07.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

