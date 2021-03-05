Gulden Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, Gulden has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $8.93 million and $17,139.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.69 or 0.00367265 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000161 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 537,354,938 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

Buying and Selling Gulden

