Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:GWRE traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.02. 62,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,393. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $71.64 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.20.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $130,899.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,092.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $572,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,107.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

