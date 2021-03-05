Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

NYSE:GWRE traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.83. 102,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,393. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.78 and a 200 day moving average of $116.04. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.03 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,385.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $320,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,886.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.20.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

