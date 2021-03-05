Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on March 31st

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of GPM opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $7.71.
Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
