Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on March 31st

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of GPM opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $7.71.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

