Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Citigroup

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

GH opened at $133.15 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -69.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 95,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $14,783,831.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,844,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,170,914.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $621,429.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,590.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 978,163 shares of company stock valued at $156,121,365 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,310,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,397,000 after acquiring an additional 335,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,151,000 after purchasing an additional 338,191 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Guardant Health by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,640,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 157,003 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,432,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,604,000 after purchasing an additional 117,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,477,000 after buying an additional 31,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

