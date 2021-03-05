Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,755,900 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the January 28th total of 3,432,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 450.2 days.

GBOOF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. 1,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,014. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

Separately, HSBC cut Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

