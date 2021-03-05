Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Grocery Outlet have declined in the past three months. The stock came under pressure in spite of the company reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines grew year over year. We note that comparable sales have started to moderate. Management expects first-quarter 2021 comparable sales to decline in the high-single digits. This reflects the impact of cycling the initial demand surge witnessed in March 2020 owing to the pandemic. Meanwhile, COVID-19 related expenses and higher commodity costs may exert pressure on margins. Nonetheless, Grocery Outlet looks well poised from a long-term perspective given its flexible sourcing and distribution model. The company’s compelling value proposition will continue to attract bargain-hunters and encourage customers to revisit stores.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GO. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.27.

NASDAQ GO traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.90.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,188.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,424.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 386,765 shares of company stock valued at $15,937,390. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $22,048,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 119,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

