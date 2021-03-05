Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Grifols alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Grifols by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Grifols by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Grifols by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Grifols by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 15.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRFS opened at $15.42 on Friday. Grifols has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $22.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.