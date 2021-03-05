Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Grid Dynamics stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,448. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

In related news, EVP Victoria Livshitz acquired 126,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,476,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

