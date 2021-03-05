Greif (NYSE:GEF) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.51

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.51 and last traded at $52.43, with a volume of 2493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.37.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. Research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,649.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $236,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,231.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,450 shares of company stock worth $1,266,545. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEF. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greif by 2,989.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 496,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $15,118,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greif by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 123,999 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,113,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Greif by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,676,000 after acquiring an additional 56,265 shares during the period. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

