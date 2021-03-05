Gregory D. Aasen Sells 1,000 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) Stock

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) Director Gregory D. Aasen sold 1,000 shares of Sierra Wireless stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$21,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$950,063.50.

TSE:SW opened at C$20.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.18. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of C$740.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on SW. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

