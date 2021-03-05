Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%.

NYSE AJX traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $11.79. 5,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $271.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJX. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

