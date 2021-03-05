Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

NYSE:AJX traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $11.65. 5,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,335. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $14.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Ajax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

