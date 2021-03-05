Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.66. 2,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,440. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.69 million, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.49. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $16.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.

