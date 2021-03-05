GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,837 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,388,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,424,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 401.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,150,000 after buying an additional 4,142,361 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 297,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $2,999,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 20,873,731 shares of company stock valued at $223,048,238 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $11.48 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

