Grace Capital Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Grace Capital lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 550,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after acquiring an additional 64,788 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,664,000 after buying an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 139,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $165.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.75. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $120.70 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

