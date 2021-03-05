Grace Capital Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 257 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $229.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of -78.12 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

