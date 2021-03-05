Grace Capital Sells 3,885 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Grace Capital lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $460,341,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,941,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,106 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,723,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.34. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $315.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.23.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

