Grace Capital Invests $53,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Grace Capital acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 400 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,912,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $542,132,000 after purchasing an additional 68,711 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,996,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $210,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,453 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,144,345 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $151,511,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 871,572 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $79,914,000 after purchasing an additional 66,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.80.

EXPE opened at $158.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $166.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

