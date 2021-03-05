Grace Capital Invests $219,000 in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Qurate Retail by 22.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Qurate Retail by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $11.68 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,735,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

