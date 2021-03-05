Grace Capital Has $233,000 Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Grace Capital lowered its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 575,119 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 12.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,853 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,415. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.24.

NYSE:LUV opened at $56.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.10, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $59.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

