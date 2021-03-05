Grace Capital Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Grace Capital raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.40.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $212.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.03 and a 200 day moving average of $172.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $226.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

