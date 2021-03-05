Grace Capital Buys 750 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Grace Capital grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLRX. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $43.92.

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $331,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $95,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $519,875.

Pliant Therapeutics Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

