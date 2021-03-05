Grace Capital Acquires New Shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 150.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 35.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Northcoast Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $35.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

