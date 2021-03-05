Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 313.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,319,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,659,000 after purchasing an additional 556,415 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,485,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,364 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,623,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,460,000 after purchasing an additional 88,227 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,364,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,835,000 after purchasing an additional 30,891 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 25,861.4% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 985,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,045,000 after purchasing an additional 981,442 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC opened at $74.93 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $80.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.80.

