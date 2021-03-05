Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Sold by Grace Capital

Grace Capital trimmed its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,181,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 368.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 75,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLNG. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Shares of GLNG opened at $10.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 55.97%. The company had revenue of $94.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

